SAVI Trailer Out Now: Divya Khossla’s Journey To Save Her Husband in the Abhinay Deo Directorial Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat!

Right from the motion poster of SAVI, fans have been quite intrigued. What added to their anticipation were the teasers that only built suspense over who Savi was planning a dangerous jailbreak for.

Now, with the trailer of the Abhinay Deo-directed film released, SAVI gives a further sneak peek into the unforeseen circumstances that looms over her family, but the suspense of whether she will succeed also lurks upon the audience.

SAVI’s trailer showcases the journey of a woman trying to save her husband. As a mother and a homemaker, she bravely battles many hurdles, but what remains to be seen is whether Divya's character will succeed in saving her husband. Other than Divya, the film also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Divya's striking performance in the trailer and teasers has caught attention, but Abhinay Deo's smart storytelling is also what grips the viewers in this stylishly shot sleek action-thriller. All answers will be answered in a few weeks from now.

An Abhinay Deo film, SAVI is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series. Shiv Chanana and Sakshi Bhatt have joined in as co-producers. The film is an edge of the seat thriller - action; however, to know what is the story behind a simple housewife taking on such a risky mission and whether she succeeds, head to the theatres near you on May 31, 2024.

Watch trailer here: