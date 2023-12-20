Savitri Jindal surpasses Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani in list of India's most wealthiest people

In a significant development, Savitri Jindal, chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, is India's richest woman and now also the fifth-wealthiest person in the country. According to a report by The Economic Times citing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Savitri Jindal has seen the highest net worth rise among India’s richest over the past calendar year, with her fortune growing by $9.6 billion during the period.

Who is Savitri Jindal?

Savitri Jindal is the chairperson of OP Jindal Group, the business conglomerate that has a commanding presence in the steel industry. The business was started by Om Prakash Jindal, Savitri Jindal's late husband. The Jindal Group includes steel industry heavyweights like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Energy, Jindal Holdings, JSW Saw and Jindal Stainless. Jindal was born in Tinsukia, Assam in a Hindu family. She married Om Prakash Jindal in the 1970s, who had founded the Jindal Group, a steel and power conglomerate. Jindal was a Minister in the Haryana Government and a member of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) from Hisar constituency. She lost the seat in elections held in 2014 for the Haryana assembly. She became the chairperson after her husband, O.P. Jindal, who died in a helicopter crash in 2005.She is a member of the INC political party.

Who are the other's on the list!

Despite Ambani maintaining his top position among India's wealthiest with a total fortune of $92.3 billion, Savitri Jindal's meteoric rise has drawn significant attention as she became the fifth-wealthiest Indian with a net worth of $25.3 billion. Following Savitri Jindal in the list of top wealth gainers in 2023 is Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Tech, whose net worth surged by approximately $8 billion to reach around $32.6 billion. Meanwhile, real estate tycoon KP Singh of DLF added another $7 billion to his total wealth, reaching $15.4 billion during the year, fueled by an 83 per cent rally in DLF stock amid a real estate boom in India.

Industry stalwarts Kumar Mangalam Birla and Shapoor Mistry both experienced a substantial wealth increase of $6.3 billion each during 2023. Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani's wealth recorded an additional $5.2 billion, and Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of Sun Pharma, saw his net worth rise by another $4.7 billion. Notably, Gautam Adani remains the only prominent figure on the list whose fortunes went the opposite way in 2023. Despite a partial recovery in share prices, Adani faced a net drop of $35.4 billion in his wealth, ending the year with an estimated net worth of $85.1 billion



