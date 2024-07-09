Scarlett Johansson provides insights into 'Just Cause' thriller series

Washington [US], July 9 : Actress Scarlett Johansson has offered an update on the development of 'Just Cause,' Amazon's thriller limited series, where she stars and serves as an executive producer.

Speaking at the New York City premiere of her latest film 'Fly Me To The Moon,' Johansson shared insights into the progress of the project based on John Katzenbach's novel.

"It's coming along...it's being written," Johansson disclosed to Deadline about the series.

She acknowledged a brief pause during the recent industry strike, which temporarily halted development, but reassured, "We're now writing away," according to Deadline.

'Just Cause' marks Johansson's significant entry into television, securing a straight-to-series order from Amazon in 2022 amidst fierce competition.

The series adapts Katzenbach's novel, with a notable twist as Johansson portrays Madison 'Madi' Cowart, originally written as a male character in the book.

The storyline revolves around Madi Cowart, a struggling reporter assigned to cover the final days of a death row inmate for a Florida newspaper.

According to Deadline, Johansson revealed a personal connection to the material, having appeared in the 1995 feature adaptation of the same novel at the age of 10, where she played the daughter of the main character portrayed by Sean Connery.

The series is being co-written by American Fiction filmmakers Cord Jefferson and John Wells, with the first episode under their pen and both serving as executive producers.

John Wells Productions is also attached as a producer alongside Johansson's These Pictures banner and Warner Bros. TV.

Regarding her potential return to 'Saturday Night Live' for its upcoming 50th season, Johansson remained uncertain.

"I don't know, you gotta ask Lorne," she responded when queried about appearing on the iconic show where she has been a semi-regular guest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor