'Schitt's Creek' team reunited at Emmys 2024, fans turn nostalgic

Los Angeles [US], September 16 : Emmys 2024 turned out to be a nostalgic affair for the fans of 'Schitt's Creek' as the 76th edition was hosted by none other than the father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy.

Surprisingly, at the end of the show, they were joined by the other members of "The Rose family" Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy.

Murphy joined the Emmy hosts on stage to introduce O'Hara, who presented the final award of the night for outstanding comedy, as per People.

"Oh my gosh, it's my TV sister Annie Murphy!" Dan said. "Hi everybody," Murphy replied.

"What's up, Annie?" he then asked, to which she responded, "Well they said the shining star of Schitt's Creek is going to present the final award of the night, so..."

Eugene jumped in to clear things up, saying, "There's been a little confusion here, Annie."

"I know, and that's fine, you can stay on stage, but just kind of scooch back a little bit," Murphy said in true Alexis Rose fashion.

When Dan broke the news that they were going to be presenting the "shining star" of their show, Murphy broke character and announced O'Hara's entrance.

"Please welcome our favorite TV mom," she exclaimed.

The pictures from 'Schitt's Creek' reunion at Emmys 2024 have been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving netizens nostalgic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_9pwdLtUw_/?hl=en

"Best moment of Emmys 2024," a social media user wrote.

"Loved to see the reunion of the Rose family," another fan commented on Instagram.

On the sitcom, Eugene played patriarch Johnny Rose, O'Hara his wife Moira, Dan their son David and Murphy their daughter Alexis.

Created by series stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, 'Schitt's Creek' ran from 2015 until 2020 over the course of six seasons. It won nine Emmy Awards for its final season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor