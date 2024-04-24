Sci-fi comedy 'Borderlands' amps up anticipation at ComicCon Mumbai

Mumbai, April 24 The lines between cinema and gaming are to blur as the sci-fi action comedy 'Borderlands' is set to release in theatres this August. Hollywood royalty Cate Blanchett will be seen essaying the role of Lilith in the film.

Based on the iconic best-selling eponymous video game series, the film was recently unveiled at Comic Con Mumbai. The film also stars Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Set in a dystopian future where humanity faces the threat of extinction, the film explores themes of survival, courage and the resilience of the human spirit. It promises jaw-dropping action sequences and mind-bending twists.

The film follows the journey of Lilith as she returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the mysterious figure Atlas.

Commenting on the film, Kamal Gianchandani, PVRINOX Pictures CEO, said, "Unveiling 'Borderlands' at Comic Con Mumbai was an electrifying experience that perfectly captured the passion of gaming fans and their excitement to see this beloved franchise brought to life on the big screen."

He added, "With its gripping storytelling, mind-blowing action sequences, and an incredibly talented cast, this film pays tribute to the iconic game while elevating the premise to new heights."

