Sci-fi comedy thriller 'Loop 11:47' locks OTT release for July 5

Mumbai, June 28 Akashdeep Arora, Qabeer Singh and Keshav Sadhna-starrer upcoming sci-fi comedy thriller show titled 'Loop 11:47' is all set to premiere on July 5.

'Loop 11:47' is presented in the Hinglish format and blends the genres of science fiction, comedy, and thriller.

The series follows three disillusioned friends -- Varun (Akashdeep), who is an aspiring musician; Nirvaan (Qabeer), an ambitious corporate executive; and Bhavik (Keshav), an optimistic influencer -- embark on a getaway to explore a mysterious lake. What begins as an escape from their daily routines takes a twist when they find themselves trapped in an inexplicable time loop, unfolding a thrilling and captivating adventure.

Abhirup Datta, Head, AVOD Marketing and YouTube revenue, ZEE5 India said: "'Loop 11:47' is a groundbreaking sci-fi comedy thriller that merges genres to deliver an immersive viewing experience. This series exemplifies our dedication to push creative boundaries, ensuring an exciting journey for our audience."

"With its dynamic storyline and Hinglish format, 'Loop 11:47' seamlessly blends science fiction, comedy, and thriller elements. This multi-platform release strategy ensures viewers can enjoy the series at their own convenience," added Datta.

Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer-West, North, and Premium Channels at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said: "This innovative blend of sci-fi, comedy, and relatable themes aligns with our ongoing commitment to delivering fresh and engaging content to young Indian audiences."

The show is filled with exhilarating moments and humorous twists.

It will premiere on July 5 on ZEE5 and Zee Café's YouTube channel. Following its digital debut, the show will also premiere on Zee Café channel on July 22.

Akashdeep is known for his work in projects like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Mirzapur', and 'Inside Edge'.

Qabeer has been a part of projects -- 'Amriki Pandit', 'Poles Apart', and 'Backpackers II'.

Keshav is known for 'Phone-a-Friend', 'Code M', and 'Andha Dhoond Kanoon'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor