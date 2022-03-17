Scott Bakula to star in 'Unbroken'

Veteran actor Scott Bakula has been roped in to play one of the lead roles in n the NBC drama pilot 'Unbroken'.

As per Variety, the pilot follows three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California as they make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo.

The project will feature Bakula as Ash Holleren, described as a retired saddle bronc rodeo champion who's desperate to hold on to the California ranch that's been in his family for generations. With neighbours encroaching, and his winery and trail riding businesses barely turning a profit, Ash and his extended family will be forced to dig deep to find a road back to the life they once knew.

Anna Wood, Amanda Payton, Delon de Metz, and Olunikr Adeliyi are also a part of 'Unbroken'.

( With inputs from ANI )

