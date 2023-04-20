Season 2 of 'Taj' announced, more deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 : After a successful run, the makers of 'Taj - Reign of Revenge' have decided to expand the series with a second season.

The second season will premiere on 12th May 2023 with new episodes dropping every Friday.

Official Trailer | We've witnessed the bloodiest battle for #TAJ but nothing hits harder than vengeance! The biggest show of the year is back with an all new season! #TAJonZEE5 #TAJReignOfRevenge New Season Trailer Out Now! pic.twitter.com/U1pEXnj6Em — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) April 20, 2023

The 8-part succession series will continue to star Naseeruddin Shah as King Akbar, Dharmendra as Shaikh Salim Chisti, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Dyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Queen Ruqaiya Begum as Padma Damodaran, Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim in key roles and Pankaj Saraswat as Abul Fazl, Aayam Mehta as Badayuni, Digambar Prasad as Man Singh and Shiv Tanksale as Bakht un Nisa in secondary roles. The cast will be joined by Sauraseni Maitra as Meherunnisa [Noor Jahaan], Jiansh Agarwal as Prince Khusrav and Mitansh Lulla as Prince Khurram who go on to become the most important characters in this season.

The story of Taj season 2 begins 15 years after S1 ended, and charters Salim's journey from being the exiled enemy of the Mughal empire to seeking blood and revenge in an attempt to become the next emperor.

Msh Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "The first season of the show received enormous love from the audience, and we look forward to canvassing a fresh chapter of Taj in season 2 with more interesting situations unravelling to keep our viewers hooked. This season captures the new conflicts that arise within the Mughal empire, with each character evolving to showcase a much more exciting plot. 'Taj - Reign of Revenge' reaffirms our commitment of presenting engaging and gripping content on ZEE5 and we are looking forward to another successful season".

Excited about the new season, actor Aashim Gulati aka Prince Salim said, "Periodic dramas are something that has always caught my eye and now being in one has been an exhilarating journey. I am glad that the audiences have loved season one of the series and all I can say is that Salim's character arc in S2 is something to look out for. S2 is grittier, darker, bolder and personally for me, my best yet."

Vibhu Puri has helmed the show.

