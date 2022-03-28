Second look from director Vishnu Raghav's 'Vaashi' released

Chennai, March 28 The unit of director Vishnu Raghav's much-awaited Malayalam film 'Vaashi', featuring actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, has now released the second look from the film.

Both Tovino and Keerthy play lawyers in the film, which according to rumours could be a courtroom drama.

While Tovino Thomas plays Ebin Mathew, Keerthy Suresh plays Madhavi Mohan in the film which is produced by Keerthy Suresh's family.

Sharing the poster on his timeline on Instagram, Tovino Thomas said, "' A smile before the storm ' Meet Adv.Ebin & Adv.Madhavi! All set to present their family tale through 'Vaashi'."

Tovino Thomas, while commenting about the film earlier, had said, that this film portrayed something that's super relevant and that would reach out to audiences soon!

Neil D Cunha is the director of Photography for the film, which has music by Kailas Menon.

