Second season of Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar's 'Crackdown' goes on floors

After the first successful season, actors Saqib Saleem and Shriya Pilgaonkar are now all set to come up with the second part of 'Crackdown'.

The second season recently went on floors and will be out on Voot Select Original soon.

Excited about 'Crackdown 2', Saqib, who reprises his character Riyaz Pathan, said, "Shooting for Crackdown has been one of the most enjoyable experiences for me. Needless to say, I am super excited for the second Season, but also nervous because the pressure is immense. The audience loved season one and we are trying our best to ensure that they feel the same about this season as well. We have upped the action in season 2 and combined with a thrilling storyline. I'm confident that the viewers will thoroughly enjoy the show."

Shriya, too, expressed her excitement.

"Crackdown 1 was a really fun experience as it was my first-time doing action. We were all really happy that the viewers enjoyed season one and now season two is going to be even more thrilling backed with an engaging narrative. It's good to be back in action mode," she added.

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the first season saw how Riyaz Pathan (Saqib Salem) and his team thwart the plans of Tariq (Ankur Bhatia), a Major with the ISI who challenges Indian agents and is always making plans to harm the country. Waluscha DeSouza, Iqbal Khan, and Rajesh Tailang also starred in the first season.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor