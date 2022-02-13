Second trailer of Tamil web series 'Vilangu' released

Chennai, Feb 13 The makers of director Prasanth Pandiyaraj's 'Vilangu', featuring actor Vemal in the lead, have released a second trailer of the Tamil web series even as the first one garnered over two million views on YouTube.

The series, which is all set to premiere on ZEE5 from February 18, will have actor Vemal playing Paridhi, a sub-inspector at the Vembur police station in Trichy.

The seven-episode web series, a ZEE5 Original, will also feature actress Iniya, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, RNR Manohar and Reshma.

Set against the backdrop of the police station in Trichy, the story shines the light on the lives of simple cops and lets us explore their human side as well.

With his wife expecting to deliver a baby soon, everything looks perfect for Paridhi until he gets a phone call. A body with its head severed is found and Paridhi has a singularly difficult case to handle.

Produced by Madan of Escape Artists, 'Vilangu' has music by Ajeesh and editing by Ganesh. Cinematography is by Dinesh Purushothaman.

