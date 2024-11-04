"See you on the other side": Kirti Kulhari announces 21-day break from social media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Actor Kirti Kulhari, best known for her role in Four More Shots Please!, has announced that she is taking a break from social media. The actress shared that she will be logging off for 21 days as part of a social media detox.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday evening, the actress informed her followers about the decision.

In her post, she wrote, "Going on a 21-day social media detox. See you all on the other side," along with a read heart emoji. However, Kirti did not explain the reason behind her decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

Her announcement received mixed reactions from fans.

While some supported her decision, others were curious to know more. One fan commented, "Superb!"

Another wrote, "A perfect decision, have fun."

Other fans shared their best wishes, with one saying, "It's an easy process, go ahead!"

Kirti Kulhari is known for her powerful performances in films like Pink, Indu Sarkar, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Mission Mangal. She has also made her mark in web series such as Four More Shots Please!, Criminal Justice, and Human. Recently, she was seen reprising her role as Parminder in Khichdi: Mission Panthukistan, a sequel to the 2010 film Khichdi: The Movie.

