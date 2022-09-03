Seema Sajdeh Removes 'Khan' From Her House's Nameplate, Son, Nirvaan Khan Reacts

Seema and her ex husband Sohail Khan filed for divorce in May after being married for 24 years. Now, the first episode of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' season 2 showcased Seema Sajdeh removing the nameplate with Khan written on it and replacing it with 'Seema, Nirvaan, Yohaan'. However, this didn't go well with her son Nirvaan Khan who also opposed Seema's decision.The star kids said, "We're a family of four, all Khans. But just removing the surname, putting three of our names, you've basically indirectly removed just one person's name. It's a little unnecessary. It doesn't need to be done. What's the difference? At the end of the day, you're still Khan. We're still Khan."Seema then shared her thoughts on why she took that decision.

She added that she will not be 'Khan' for long. Nirvaan also had given an alternative by suggesting to keep the nameplate as 'Khan and Sajdeh'. To which, she said, "How can I do that, Nirvaan? That's why there is no last name involved, it's the three of us. It doesn't discount the fact that we are always going to be a family but at the same time Nirvaan, I am also at a point in my life where I feel that I have to put one foot ahead."She further explained, "I am neither here nor there at the moment. You and Yohan will have that last name which will not be my last name. It's something that I'm still trying to wrap my head around, which is why I don't want last names."Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan were regarded as one of the most adorable B-town couples. After dating for a while, the couple had eloped and got married on the day of the release of his film, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, in 1998.

