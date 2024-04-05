Seerat Kapoor on heartwarming bond with Yesha Rughani: 'We are soul sisters'

Mumbai, April 5 The actors of 'Rabb Se Hai Dua’ -- Seerat Kapoor and Yesha Rughani have transitioned from co-stars to close friends and enjoy fun and games during breaks.

Sharing meals is a cherished ritual for them that has deepened their connection day by day. Their friendship truly mirrors the warmth and camaraderie of their respective characters, that only adds to the onscreen bond that they showcase in ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’.

With an unwavering bond, they have truly set BFF goals on the set.

Talking about the bond, Seerat said: "Working with Yesha has been an incredible blessing. Our offscreen bond is something that I truly cherish, and it only helps bring alive our characters making them more relatable and genuine, Yesha is more than just a co-star; she's my partner in crime, confidant, and the closest friend on set.”

“Our shared meals truly signify moments of joy, support, and solidarity. Together, we're not just actresses; we're soul sisters, who are navigating our roles in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' with love, laughter, and unwavering friendship,” she added.

The show embarked on an intriguing journey with a generational leap recently, which unveiled new layers to its characters and storyline.

With the spotlight now on Mannat and Ibaadat, portrayed by Seerat and Yesha respectively, the drama promises to intensify as they navigate through love, family, and conflicting ideologies.

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ airs at 10.30 p.m. on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor