Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco cosy up during birthday celebrations

Selena Gomez after publicly acknowledging her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco, singer Selena Gomez delighted fans with a surprise on Instagram. Sharing a series of pictures capturing their 'favourite moments' from the week, the "Good for You" singer showcased images of quality time with friends, a coffee date, watching shows, enjoying a scenic sunset from their balcony, and concluding with a sweet kiss.

Selena took to Instagram to share a photo dump captioned, “New York, my favorite moments w you this week ." The first photo was from Taylor Swift’s birthday celebration. The two best friends were smiling at each other, surrounded by friends, cake and wine. In another photo, Benny could be seen hugging Selena from behind as they posed with their close friends. However, the photo that caught everyone’s attention was the one in which Selena leaned backwards into Benny’s lap to share a passionate kiss with him. The black-and-white photo had her friends and fans gushing over the new couple. Benny also reacted to the post by commenting with a pineapple emoji.

Selena Gomez went on an Instagram commenting spree recently, responding to fans' reaction to her rumoured relationship with Benny. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she commented on a post about her dating Benny, before replying to other comments. “He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts," she said in another comment.After an Instagram account posted a photo of Selena with Benny and confirmed they were dating, the singer also defended their relationship as she replied to a comment by an Instagram user, writing, “I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in my life at all.”