Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who said 'I Love You' first during couple challenge

Washington [US], July 15 : Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco revealed who expressed their feelings first in a cute video, reported People.

The couple shared who said "I love you" first in a cute video posted as they took part in a 'Who's Most Likely To' couple's edition challenge.

In the clip, Gomez sat cross-legged beside Blanco as he lay next to her on a couch indoors as they spilled the beans on the special moment.

A voiceover asked, "Who said 'I love you' first?" before Gomez pointed to herself as Blanco.

The voiceover began the challenge with the question, "Who is most likely to fall asleep during a movie?" Gomez raised her hand as Blanco also pointed to himself in response.

"Who eats the most?" they both pointed to Blanco.

"Who's the first to apologize during an argument?" to which both Gomez and Blanco waved their hands.

"Who is more romantic?" the voiceover next asked as Blanco, pointed to himself while Gomez, also waved her hands.

The voiceover then asked, "Who cleans the house?" Blanco pointed enthusiastically to himself in response as Gomez nodded in agreement.

The next question was, "Who likes to be the big spoon?" Blanco replied.

The final question in the challenge was, "Who's most likely to forget that it's Valentine's Day?" Both Gomez and Blanco appeared to respond that neither of them would, as they both shook their heads firmly in response.

Gomez revealed her romantic relationship with Blanco in December 2023. The pair made their first public appearance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in January.

The pair's latest video comes just days after Gomez posted a selfie of herself spending the Fourth of July with Blanco on her Instagram Story. The photo shows the producer wrapping his arm around her and hugging her while sitting at a garden table, reported People

