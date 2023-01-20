Selena Gomez says 'I am single' after being spotted with Andrew Taggart

Los Angeles, Jan 20 The 'Only Murders in the Building' star Selena Gomez and 'The Chainsmokers' star Andrew Taggart may be hanging out together, but it seems that Gomez isn't actually looking for anything serious at the moment.

In photos obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, the 30-year-old 'Same Old Love' singer and 'The Chainsmokers' member, 33, were spotted bowling together at New York City's 'The Gutter', reports 'People' magazine.

A source revealed that Gomez and Taggart who were dressed in casual attire were amongst "a group." The 'Only Murders in the Building' star was seen holding an orange bowling ball with Taggart nearby.

However, Gomez appeared to respond to the rumours that the two are linked by posting a black-and-white image on Thursday (Pacific Standard Time) in a since-deleted Instagram Story (captured by Pop Base) with the caption, "I like being alone too much." She also added the hashtag "#iamsingle" at the bottom.

Taggart was previously linked to Steve Jobs' 24-year-old daughter, Eve, according to US Weekly.

As per 'People', before that, Taggart was in a year-long relationship with 30-year-old model and DJ Chantel Jeffries. His representatives confirmed the breakup to 'People' in April 2021, explaining that the pair "broke up a month ago amicably and remain friends."

