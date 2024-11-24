Sengedorj Janchivdorj's 'Silent City Driver' wins best film at 2024 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Washington [US], November 24 : The 28th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival has announced its winners, with ''from Mongolian director Sengedorj Janchivdorj taking home the Grand Prix for best film in the official selection, along with the best production design honour for Munkhbat Shirnen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film follows a 32-year-old man who, after serving 14 years in jail for his role in a murder case, emerges to face societal rejection and health problems as a result of a prison beating, finding solace in caring for stray dogs. The festival jury described Silent City Driver as "a dark fairy tale from Mongolia" that created new ground with its own cinematic approach.

German drama No Dogs Allowed by director Steve Bache took the best feature award, with Southern Chronicles from Lithuanian helmer Ignas Miskinis winning the prize for best Baltic film. Indian drama Pyre from director Vinod Kapri scooped the festival's audience award.

Pirjo Lonka and Elina Knihtila split the best actress award for their performances in Teemu Nikki's Finnish comedy 100 Litres of Gold. Lee Hyo-Ye received best actor for his portrayal in the Korean thriller The Loop, directed by Sang-Beom Koo.

Turkish drama Empire of the Rabbits, directed by Seyfettin Tokmak, won both best cinematography and best script. Diego Figueroa won best director in the first feature category for his Chilean horror flick A Yard of Jackals.

In the competition, Irene von Alberti's social satire Protected Men won the Rebels with a Cause category, and Masaki Tsujino's Japanese family drama The Brothers Kitaura won best film in the Critics' Picks program.

In the youth and children's section, Just Film, Kontra from Danish director Jonas Risvig took both the Youth Jury best film award and the Grand Prix. Other youth category winners included I Accidentally Wrote A Book! for Children's Best Film and Niko - Beyond the Northern Light, the latest in a long-running Finnish holiday franchise, which won the Toddler's Jury Award, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

