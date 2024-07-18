'Senna' series on Brazilian racing icon to be out in November 2024

New Delhi [India], July 18 : There's good news for fans of legendary Formula 1 racing driver Ayrton Senna, considered one of the greatest.

The series titled 'Senna', which will talk about the achievements of late racer, is all set to hit the streaming giant in November 2024, as per a post shared on the Instagram account of Netflix India.

"The man, the myth, the Formula 1 legend Senna comes to Netflix on November 29," the post read.

This update left netizens excited.

Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote, "Oh My God! I can't wait."

"Super stuff coming in November," another netizen wrote.

Senna made his Formula 1 debut in 1984, winning six times before making the switch to McLaren. It was here where he truly cemented his status as an all-time great of the sport, winning 35 races and three F1 World Championships, before he was tragically killed while leading the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Gabriel Leone will essay the titular role in the series. The series starts at the beginning of the three-time Formula 1 champion's motor racing career, from his early career kart years to when he leaves home to compete in Formula Ford in England, and up to his tragic accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix.

