"Seriously considering to report this to the cyber police": Javed Akhtar slams AI-generated fake video, warns of legal action

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar has strongly condemned an AI-generated fake video circulating on social media, calling it misleading and warning "to report this to the cyber police".

Expressing his displeasure, Akhtar warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in generating and sharing the fake content.

"A fake video is in circulation showing my fake computer generated picture with a topi on my head claiming that ultimately I have turned to God. It is rubbish . I am seriously considering to report this to the cyber police and ultimately dragged the person responsible for this fake news and those few who forward it to the court for damaging my reputation and credibility," he wrote on X.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence, especially the increasing difficulty in distinguishing between authentic and manipulated content online. Because of their visibility, celebrities often become easy targets for such digital misuse.

Recently, actor Bhagyashree has reflected on the growing trend of Artificial Intelligence, especially with its impact on the celebrity culture and social media. Speaking to ANI, the actor opened up on how both celebrities and the common people easily become targets of AI."There are some things that we don't say, but AI can make that happen by bringing modulations to lip-syncs. It is fine as far as AI is being used for marketing and for the betterment, but this thing is very harmful. It is very difficult to differentiate between right and wrong," Bhagyashree said.

The actor highlighted how people are often misguided by the AI-generated content on the internet.

"How can a common man detect it? We are in this field, and we are aware that such things are enhanced by AI or digitally. We are still not able to detect it," she added.

Bhagyashree has voiced her concerns at a time when a number of celebrities have been subjected to deepfake content and misuse of Artificial Intelligence.

Actress Sreeleela also spoke out against the same, calling on social media users to act responsibly and not support AI-generated material that violates personal dignity. On Instagram, the actress shared a strong message raising awareness, "I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support AI-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion," she wrote. Highlighting the broader impact of such misuse, Sreeleela emphasised the importance of respect and safety for women across professions.

On the other hand, several celebrities have also come forward to seek legal protection for their personality rights, including the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Karan Johar.

