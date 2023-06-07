'Sex and the City' turns 25, see how Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon celebrated the important occasion

Los Angeles [US], June 7 : How time flies! It's been 25 years since 'Sex and the City' premiered and it is still being etched in our minds.

As the iconic series turned 25 on Tuesday, the ladies Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis took a stroll down memory lane and celebrated the silver jubilee of 'Sex and the City'.

Nixon took to social media and shared a throwback photo of her character followed by a recent one, writing in the caption, "How it started, how it's going for Miranda Hobbes."

Her post continued, "I cannot believe Sex and the City premiered 25 years ago today. Before the show I never thought anything as big and wonderful as this could happen to me. And now I can't imagine my life without it! I know it holds a special place in so many of your hearts too, so thank you for watching."

Parker dropped a photo of Carrie's iconic gold necklace, with the caption, "It's our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold."

The official Instagram accounts for And Just Like That and HBO also shared memorable scenes from the series to celebrate the anniversary. The network wrote in its caption, "Dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style. Thank you for being a part of this fabulous family for the last 25 years," The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The show's account added, "And here's to more fabulous years to come."

Davis posted a video with clips from the original show on her Instagram. She also wrote, "It is impossible to believe it has been 25 years! I consider myself the luckiest person in the world to be a part of this story that connects so many of us together. It has and continues to be a JOY! Thank you to all of you who have come along for the ride. We love you."

Based on Candace Bushnell's newspaper column of the same name, the series sashayed onto television screens in June of 1998 clad in, of course, a chic pair of Manolos, providing raw commentary on sex and relationships, and positively depicting empowered female friendships along the way.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor