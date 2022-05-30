'Sex Education' producer Eleven unveils cast of horror series 'Red Rose'

Eleven, the producer of 'Sex Education,' has announced the cast of the upcoming BBC and Netflix horror-thriller 'Red Rose.'

According to Variety, the eight-part series, created by Michael and Paul Clarkson, explored the interaction between youth and their internet lives.

The Red Rose app, which blooms on their iPhones and threatens them with dire consequences if they don't meet its demands, infiltrates the kids' friendships over the course of a long hot summer after high school. The programme introduces the gang to a mysterious entity and the dark web's alluring power.

Along with Adam Nagaitis, Natalie Gavin, and Samuel Anderson, the cast includes Amelia Clarkson, Isis Hainsworth, Ali Khan and Harry Redding, who is now performing in London's West End in "To Kill A Mockingbird," and Laurence Olivier Bursary winner Natalie Blair make their television debuts.

Ramon Salazar, Henry Blake, and Lisa Siwe directed 'Red Rose,' with Camilla Bray serving as producer. Kharmel Cochrane is in charge of casting. The show is shot in Bolton, in the North West of England.

Michael and Paul Clarkson said: "We are thrilled with the talented cast that we've assembled in 'Red Rose.' They have so brilliantly captured the spirit of the North with their nuanced, devastating and hilarious performances. We can't wait for the rest of the world to fall in love with them, just as we have. They're doing Bolton - and us - proud", as reported by Variety.

'Rose' is a BBC Three and Netflix co-production between Eleven and Entertainment One (eOne). Eleven's Joel Wilson, Carissa Hope Lynch, and Jamie Campbell, the BBC's Nawfal Faizullah and Mona Qureshi, and Polly Williams are executive producers. Eleven has Olivia Trench as a co-executive producer.

"Working with Kharmel Cochrane to find our wonderful cast was a joy. She has a genius for finding undiscovered actors and making truly inspired choices. With Red Rose, Kharmel has surpassed herself. Every one of our cast members are brilliant and we feel honoured to be working with them", said Wilson.

Faizullah added, "We are delighted that Michael and Paul's fantastic scripts have attracted such a brilliant cast of rising stars, and we're sure audiences will love this gang of misfits as they fight to survive Red Rose."

'Red Rose' will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, and internationally on Netflix. eOne is in charge of worldwide distribution.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor