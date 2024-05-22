Shaan's son Maahi unveils his much awaited second single 'Jaadugari'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : After the overwhelming response to his debut single 'Sorry,' singer Shaan's son Maahi unveiled his second song 'Jaadugari.'

Taking to Instagram, Maahi treated fans with the song video and captioned it, "Bringing in the magic for everyone!#Jaadugari - SONG OUT NOW."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by maahi (@maahiforyou)

Maahi has quickly established himself as a promising new artist in the music industry. "Jaadugari" promises to continue this trajectory, showcasing his unique sound and emotive performances that have already garnered widespread acclaim.

Sharing his excitement, Maahi said, "I am beyond excited to share 'Jaadugari' with all of you. This song is incredibly special to me, and I hope it resonates with listeners just as much as it did with me while creating it. I am grateful for the love and support I've received so far, and I am thrilled to continue this musical journey with such an amazing audience. Representing India at Cannes was an unforgettable experience, and it inspires me to keep pushing the boundaries of my art. Thank you for joining me on this magical ride."

'Jaadugari' features Maahi's soulful vocals, with music composed by Siddhant Bhosle and Soham Mukherji, and lyrics penned by Shayra Apoorva.

As a Saregama Talent, Maahi is part of a legacy of musical excellence. His work continues to reflect the high standards set by the label.

In addition to his musical achievements, Maahi recently represented India at the Cannes Film Festival. His presence at Cannes demonstrated his versatility and dedication to his craft.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor