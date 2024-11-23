Shabana Azmi gets standing ovation at Festival des 3 Continents

New Delhi [India], November 23 : Veteran actress Shabana Azmi received a standing ovation at the 46th Festival des 3 Continents in Nantes, France, as the festival honoured her remarkable 50-year journey in cinema.

The retrospective showcases her exceptional work in films such as 'Ankur' (1974), 'Mandi' (1983), 'Masoom' (1983), and 'Arth' (1982).

Sharing her joy, Azmi posted a video of the event on Instagram with the caption, "It was overwhelming. Standing ovation and the respect was palpable. So energising to speak to young filmmakers who have mortgaged their houses, resorted to stealing mother's jewellery, will be on the streets if the films don't recover the money and yet all they can do is, think, breathe is CINEMA"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Azmi, a five-time National Film Award winner, has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including the Padma Shri in 1988 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shabana is set to play a pivotal role in filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film 'Lahore 1947', which features Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

'Lahore 1947' is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan. Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

The film also marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after a long time. The duo has earlier featured together in a couple of films such as 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Farz', and 'Bhaiaji Superhit'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor