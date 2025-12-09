Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar celebrates 41st wedding anniversary, actor drops heartfelt wish for her "Jadu"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : Marking a heartfelt milestone, veteran actress Shabana Azmi and celebrated writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar completed 41 years of marriage on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Shabana offered an enduring tribute to their marital bliss, capturing the warmth and decades-old bond in their relationship. She shared an adorable picture with Akhtar and wrote, "To be able to look at each other with such tenderness after 41 years of marriage says it all.. Happy Anniversary Jadu."

The post quickly resonated with fans and well-wishers, many of whom showered the couple with love and sweet wishes.

Celebrities like Abhay Deol, Soni Razdan, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, and Meiyang Chang also extended their greetings to the couple. Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder, who also celebrates her wedding anniversary on the same date, wrote, "Happy happy anniversary my anniversary sharers."

Javed Akhtar got married to veteran screenwriter Honey Irani in 1972. Javed has two children from his first marriage with Irani filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar, and director-producer Zoya Akhtar.

After the two separated, Shabana and Javed Akhtar got married in 1984.

Shabana Azmi, who is quite active on social media, often shares glimpses from her personal life, including special gatherings with the couple's friends and family.

Earlier this year, the veteran actor was honoured with the Radiant Lifetime Achievement Award for her remarkable career of 50 years in cinema.

The award was presented at the 8th edition of the Radiant Wellness Conclave 2025, which also marked the conclave's 10th anniversary.

Born to renowned poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi and theatre actress Shaukat Azmi, she has worked with some of India's most respected filmmakers, including Shyam Benegal, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Aparna Sen.

Over the years, she has portrayed strong female characters in films such as Mrityu Dand (1997) and Godmother (1999), and also shared the screen with Rajesh Khanna in seven successful films.

