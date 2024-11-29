Shabana Azmi remembers her late ‘fun-loving mother’ with a heartfelt post

Mumbai, Nov 29 Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently took to social media to share a heartwarming memory of her late mother, Shaukat Kaifi.

In an Instagram post, the actress reminisced about her mom’s vibrant personality, sharing a glimpse into the life of the celebrated theatre artist and poet. Azmi shared an unseen rare monochrome photo of herself sitting with her mother, Shaukat, where they are seen engaged in a conversation.

For the caption, Shabana wrote, “She was fun loving, always ready to sing, recite poetry, or laugh delightedly when she enjoyed something - the only thing she couldn’t do was whistle !although she gamely tried when my brother #Baba tried to teach her! Mummy #Shaukat Kaifi.”

Shabana’s mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away in 2022 due to an age-related illness at the age of 93. Confirming the sad news, Javed Akhtar said in a statement, “She was 93 and she was having one problem after another. She was admitted to Kokikaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital, for certain days she was in the ICU and then she was out of ICU. It was all age related.”

For the unversed, Shaukat Kaifi was an Indian theatre and film actress. Her husband was the Urdu poet and film lyricist, Kaifi Azmi. She and her husband were prominent figures in the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA) and the Progressive Writers Association (PWA), both of which served as cultural platforms for the Communist Party of India.

Work-wise, Shabana Azmi starrer “Bun Tikki” will have its world premiere on January 5 at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film also stars Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol. This film marks fashion designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra's second venture as a producer, following “Saali Mohabbat.”

“Bun Tikki” tells the story of seven-year-old Shanu, who faces the challenges of self-discovery while his father Siddhant grapples with grief and societal pressures as a single parent striving to understand his child.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor