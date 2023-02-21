Shabana Azmi starrer 'What's love got to do with it?' to release in India

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi's international project 'What's love got to do with it' will be releasing in India on 3 March.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday late at night, Shabana shared the news with her Instagram family.

Saba Pataudi commented on her post saying, 'eagerly awaited.'

The film 'What's Love got to do with it' is a British romantic comedy directed by celebrated Indian director Shekhar Kapur. The film's screenplay has been written by Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith.

Shabana has acted alongside British actor Lily James and Pakistani actor Sajal Aly in this movie.

Last year, the film premiered at the prestigious Toronto film festival, where the film received two standing ovations. Shabana, Lily and Sajal attended the premiere and enthralled the audience.

Apart from this international project, Shabana Azmi will be seen in R Balki's 'Ghoomer' alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher. Shabana Azmi is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahaani' with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

