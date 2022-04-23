Shabir Ahluwalia on playing a ''different role in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'

Mumbai, April 23 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Shabir Ahluwalia opens up about playing quite a different role in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'. He will be playing a man in his mid-30s, who is desirable, but has lost his way.

The actor shares in detail on grasping the intricacies of his character and how challenging it was for him.

Shabir reveals: "I have never stepped away from performing a different character. In fact, I am always excited and enthusiastic about it, playing challenging roles has always made me a better actor. I believe experimenting with one's look and character opens various dimensions for an actor and helps them grow along with their surroundings."

He further shares about the transformation of his character Abhi in 'Kumkum Bhagya' to Mohan in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'.

"My new character - Mohan in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' is totally different from what I played when I was Abhi in 'Kumkum Bhagya'. I must add that transforming from Abhi to Mohan wasn't easy as well, but I have worked hard on it for a few months now and it will surely help me play the character in a completely different way," he adds.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor