Shah Rukh goes shirtless on social media with 8 pack abs fans went crazy, see pic

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan set the internet on fire with his new picture. The actor on Saturday afternoon dropped his shirtless picture with full-body abs, and no doubt the actor has left several youngsters behind with his avatar.

The actor captioned it "Shah Rukh agar Thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga (Even if Shah Rukh stops, how will you stop Pathaan? I'll build apps and abs both)." He referred to the caption with his new Dinesy+Hotstar ad, which has the tagline Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh (Stop a little, Shah Rukh).

Impressed by Shah Rukh's physique fans with no time dropped comments on his Instagram handle, One fan commented, "How does he look so fit at 56." Another fan said "56 Y0 what? my heart is not strong enough for this." Several said that they now cannot wait to see Shah Rukh's look in Pathaan.

Shah Rukh's new movie Pathaan is going to release next January. He will be seen along with actress Deepika Padukone, the two have been also seen shooting for the film in Spain in recent days. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars John Abraham.