Shah Rukh, Kareena, Saif attend Dhirubhai Ambani School's annual day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan to Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, a slew of Bollywood stars on Thursday attended the annual function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, cheering for their kids.

In the visuals captured by the Mumbai-based paps, stars were spotted arriving at the school in style. They all looked super excited to witness their children's performances.

Shahid was joined by his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana.

Kareena and Saif were accompanied by Karisma Kapoor.

The sisters also waved at the paps before heading in.

Also, a video of Kareena cheering for her younger son Jeh during his school function has been doing the rounds on the internet since Wednesday night. In the clip, the proud mother can be seen beaming with joy as "Jeh baba" performs on stage. Her reaction evoked comparisons to Kajol's memorable portrayal of Anjali in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. It reminded fans of a scene where Anjali got emotional and extremely happy seeing her son Krish's annual day performance.

"Kareena has turned into real-life Anjali," a social media user wrote.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia, too, marked their presence at the annual day function.

A while ago, Mira took to Instagram and shared a selfie from the car and captioned it,"For my babies."

Karan Johar also attended the annual day event with fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan also arrived together to cheer for Aaradhya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor