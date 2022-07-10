Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan greet fans outside Mannat on Eid-al-Adha



Shah Rukh Khan greeted the fans gathered outside his residence Mannat on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.SRK's youngest son AbRam also joined his father as they waved and blew kisses to the fans who came to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar on Sunday evening. Fans turned out in large numbers to see Shah Rukh. They were in for a pleasant surprise when the superstar decided to greet them from behind the walls of his mansion on Bandra.

The Bollywood star wore a casual white T-shirt and blue cargo pants. AbRam wore a red T-shirt and denim and joined his father in greeting the crowd gathered outside Mannat. The images of SRK and AbRam have been going viral on social media ever since and fans are lavishing love and praise on the father-son duo. Currently, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Pathaan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand and features Shah Rukh in the lead role. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.In Jawan, Shah Rukh is collaborating with filmmaker Atlee. The movie will release in theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from these films, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Along with Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu is also a part of the film which will release on December 22, 2023.