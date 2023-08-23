Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan gets U/A certificate with 7 cuts by CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification(CBFC) has finally provided a U/A certificate to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Jawan have been asked to incorporate seven changes in the film. Atlee has been asked to reduce the visuals of suicide and remove the visuals of the beheaded body. Changes have also been suggested to the 'out of context' mention of the President of India. The term has to be replaced with 'Head Of State'. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the words 'Paida hoke' have been removed in the 'Tab tak beta vote daalne...' dialogue.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan will also star Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a special appearance. Produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner, Jawan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions. So far, the makers have released a prevue, several posters as well as two songs from the film. All of them have been well received by the audiences. The two-minute promo video kicks off with a SRK’s voiceover. “I don’t know who I am or what I am,” Shah Rukh Khan says. The prevue wasn’t just lauded by movie goers, but critics too. The film is expected to set cash registers ringing.

