Shah Rukh Khan announces the launch of his OTT platform, SRK+

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to announce the launch of his OTT platform, SRK+ Sharing a picture of himself with a logo that read ‘SRK+’, Shah Rukh wrote, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. (Something is going to happen in the world of OTT).”News of Shah Rukh working in the OTT space first started making the rounds last year after Disney+ Hotstar released promotional videos featuring the actor.

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

The videos showed SRK talking to his manager about Hotstar rejecting his ideas.Salman Khan congratulated Shah Rukh and even asked for a party. Quoting lines from his song, he wrote, "Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk . Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ (sic)."SRK's friend, Karan Johar is also excited about SRK+. He wrote, "Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk , this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!! (sic)."Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap announced that he is collaborating with SRK on his OTT app. He wrote, "Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ (sic)." Shah Rukh’s last release on the big screen was the 2018 film Zero also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh had shared the teaser for his upcoming film Pathaan early in March. The teaser introduced his character as someone who has decided to adopt India as his religion. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.



