Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Revisiting SRK's Biggest Box Office Successes and Surprising Flops

Shah Ruk Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood industry is celebrating his 59th birthday today on November 2nd. He is the true example of if you believe in dreams then you can make it happen. We all know his story a small kid who came to Mumbai with dream stood in front of marine drive and said I will build a house in front of sea and boom here he has a lavish house in Bandra (West), Mumbai, specifically at Land’s End, Bandstand. This lavish mansion overlooks the Arabian Sea and has become a popular tourist attraction due to its grandeur and the celebrity status of its owner. SRK is one of the most demanded actors but back then he had to struggle to make his spot. Today let's revisit the actors biggest box office successes and surprising flops.

SRK's Blockbuster films

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995): This film became an all-time classic and is often credited with redefining romance in Bollywood. It remains one of the longest-running films in Indian cinema history, grossing over ₹1,000 crores worldwide. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): Another iconic film, it solidified Khan's status as a romantic hero and grossed around ₹800 crores globally. Chennai Express (2013): This action-comedy became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films, earning approximately ₹600 crores worldwide. Pathaan (2023): Marking Khan's return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus, this film broke records by grossing over ₹1,050 crores globally. Jawan (2023): Following Pathaan, Jawan further cemented Khan's comeback with earnings exceeding ₹1,100 crores worldwide, showcasing his enduring appeal.

Surprising Flops

Despite his success, Khan has experienced several notable flops throughout his career:

Trimurti (1995): This film was touted as India's most expensive at the time but grossed only ₹8 crores against a budget of ₹11 crores, marking it as one of his biggest failures despite a strong opening2.

Zero (2018): Featuring Khan in a unique role as a vertically challenged man, this film was heavily promoted but failed to resonate with audiences, earning only ₹89 crores against a significant budget34.

Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017): This romantic comedy was another disappointment at the box office, grossing around ₹62 crores despite high expectations35.

Fan (2016): While the concept was intriguing—a superstar facing an obsessive fan—the execution did not meet audience expectations, resulting in disappointing box office returns of about ₹85 crores4.

Ra.One (2011): Despite being a high-budget superhero film with extensive marketing, it received mixed reviews and performed below expectations at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan was born on November 2, 1965, in Delhi, India. He is widely recognized as one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema, often referred to as SRK or the King of Bollywood. His career spans over three decades, during which he has starred in numerous iconic films and garnered a massive global fanbase.