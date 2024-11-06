"Shah Rukh Khan Has Always Been A Inspiration": Gurmeet Choudhary’ Opens Up On His Special Bond With Bollywood Superstar

Bollywood star Gurmeet Choudhary recently gave fans of Shah Rukh Khan, the "King of Romance," a unique and unforgettable gift on SRK’s birthday. Gurmeet, a longtime admirer of SRK, shares a common journey with him, as both actors started their careers on television before rising to prominence in Bollywood. In a heartfelt tribute, Gurmeet showcased a special BMX act on bicycle outside Mannat, SRK’s iconic residence, as a birthday surprise for his idol and inspiration.



“I’m a huge SRK fan, and this gesture is my way of expressing admiration for him. Shah Rukh Khan has always been a true inspiration to me—We both come from non-film backgrounds, but the way he has made his mark in the industry has truly inspired me to become not only an actor but also a person like him. Being able to do something special for him and his fans feels incredible. Today, standing in front of Mannat and receiving the fans' love felt absolutely surreal; experiencing even a glimpse of the admiration they shower on him was amazing. I’ve been practicing these BMX cycle stunts and tricks on my own for quite some time to make this tribute memorable. This is a small token of love for the King of our hearts and the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan.”

In a heartfelt tribute to Mannat, Gurmeet Choudhary shared his admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet shared a throwback photo with the Bollywood actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one and only @iamsrk Sir! Wishing you an incredible year ahead filled with success, happiness, and health. As a huge fan, I’m constantly inspired by your journey, dedication, and passion. Thank you for everything you bring to the world of cinema! #happybirthdaysrk #sharukhkhan".Gurmeet Choudhary gained fame for his roles in popular television series like 'Ramayan', 'Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi', and 'Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara'. He has also won reality shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5' and made his film debut in 'Khamoshiyan'. He is married to Debina Bonnerjee and has two daughters.