Shah Rukh Khan has this to say about his daughter Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : Actor Shah Rukh Khan can't keep calm and is super excited for his daughter Suhana Khan who is all set for her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'.

On Monday, the 'Pathaan' actor conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter, where he answered his fan's questions.

When a user asked him about his daughter Suhana's debut movie 'Archies' and how does he feel as a proud father?

Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually…. https://t.co/AbCrU5azMF— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

To which SRK replied, "Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually...."

King Khan as a proud father has always been cheering his daughter on social media.

A few hours ago, Suhana Khan and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor unveiled the new poster of their debut film 'The Archies.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared the poster which she captioned, "Meet the @archiesnetflix gang! Coming soon, only on @netflix_in!"

The new poster features Suhana, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda among others who'll be seen in the official Indian adaptation of Archie Comics.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from Suhana and Khushi 'The Archies' also marks the acting debut of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will also be seen in the film.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee's action thriller film 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu in his kitty.

