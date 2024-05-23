Shah Rukh Khan Health Update: SRK Discharged from Ahmedabad Hospital, Set to Fly Back to Mumbai Soon

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been discharged from KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after being admitted on May 22 due to dehydration. The actor, who was in Ahmedabad to support his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the playoff match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 21, experienced health complications that led to his hospitalization.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital: Ahmedabad Rural SP



Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat yesterday due to heat stroke and dehydration. — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2024

According to media reports he is expected to fly back to Mumbai from Ahmedabad via a charter plane after his discharge.

His manager, Pooja Dadlani, reassured fans through an Instagram post: "To all of Mr. Khan's fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers, and concern (sic)." Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, along with KKR co-owners Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla, visited him at the hospital to check on his condition.

Juhi Chawla, speaking to News18 after the visit, mentioned that Khan was not feeling well the previous night but was improving under medical care. She expressed optimism about his recovery, saying, "God willing, he will soon be up and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals."