Shah Rukh Khan Health Update: SRK's Manager Pooja Dadlani Shares Positive News on Actor's Recovery

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to the KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to dehydration and heat stroke. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, provided a health update on Thursday afternoon via Instagram story. "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern", she wrote with folded hands emoji.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat yesterday due to heat stroke and dehydration. https://t.co/YKeELW0t9bpic.twitter.com/o40nbML3fA — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan was in Ahmedabad on May 21 for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff match between his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Upon his late-night arrival at the team hotel, he received a grand welcome. However, his condition worsened in the morning, leading to his hospitalization around 1 p.m.

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, and friend Juhi Chawla visited him at the hospital on Wednesday. Chawla, who co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Khan, told News18, "Shah Rukh wasn't feeling well last night, but he's receiving care and is feeling much better this evening. God willing, he'll be back on his feet soon and cheering the team in the stands this weekend for the finals."

Professionally, 2023 was a stellar year for Khan. He made a successful comeback with the action film "Pathaan," co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He followed that up with another hit, "Jawan," directed by Atlee and featuring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone. Khan ended the year with "Dunki," directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The film received mostly positive reviews.