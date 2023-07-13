Shah Rukh Khan is Bollywood’s witty Khan, here’s why

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Shah Rukh Khan is one such actor who never misses a chance to inspire fans with his witty and interesting answers during interaction sessions on social media.

Shah Rukh on Thursday surprised fans by conducting an interactive session on Twitter. And at the end of "AskSRK", he treated netizens to a new poster of his upcoming film 'Jawan'.

The poster features King Khan in a bald look. He can be seen flaunting his swag by holding guns in his hands.

Sharing the poster, SRK wrote, "Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta!#JawanPrevue Out Now!#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

From fans to members of the film industry, everyone went gaga over SRK's poster.

Actor Ranveer Singh dropped a crown emoji in the comment section.

"Sailaab aa gaya Madan chopra! Sailaab," actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi commented.

"Insane," a fan wrote.

During the question-answer round, Shah Rukh revealed what his wife Gauri Khan and their youngest son AbRam loved the most about Jawan Prevue.

“@iamsrk sir what's is the reaction of #Gauri Mam's, after watching the Prevue of Jawan..? #AskSRK,” asked the netizen.

Responding to the user, Shah Rukh wrote, “Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power!! #Jawan.”

Another user was curious to know AbRam's reaction.

“AbRam ko kaise laga JAWAN PREVUE? #AskSRK,” asked a fan.

Shah Rukh took notice of it and replied, "He loves the title music given by Anirudh. The whistle especially! #Jawan."

These were cute responses of SRK, now let’s look at the hilarious ones.

When a fan asked King Khan that “agar apke pass time machine aye to kaha jaonge sbse pehle ???”

To which witty Khan replied, “Bhai machine ka pata nahi ab toh shooting pe aa gaya. #Jawan”

Another tweet read, “Kitne ghante ki film bnaayi hai ? #AskSRK”

Shah Rukh’s reacted, “Aapke paas kitna time hai? Utni hi dekh lena bhai. Bahut Busy lagte ho. #Jawan.”

Keeping looking at the SRK and fans bonding on Twitter.

One of the users wrote, “What would be your reaction if you woke up one morning and realized you had magically turned into a pigeon? #AskSRK”

“Kabootar!! Nothing personally against them…but please suggest waking up in the morning with better thoughts my friend!! Maybe a peacock or an Eagle….maybe,” the ‘Pathaan’ actor replied.

Shah Rukh also shared his experience working with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

He tweeted, “Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a ‘mad’ actor in a awesome way. So much to learn from both actually. #Jawan”

Curious fans also asked SRK what his plans after doing ‘Dunki’.

Shah Rukh gave a glimpse of his plan, “Dunki ke baad toh Dunki ki feeling enjoy karunga na. All work and no play makes us all a dull boy!!”

'Jawan’ promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society.

Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the 'Jawan' prevue showcased stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more.

The prevue began with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before.

Moreover, the prevue unveils a star-studded cast, featuring names from across Indian cinema. With clips of explosive action sequences, grand songs and a menacing performance by SRK on the retro track 'Beqarar Karke' in a bald look, the film promises to be full of surprises.

Helmed by Atlee, known for delivering a series of successful films, brings his directorial prowess to 'Jawan'. Adding to the excitement is the captivating background score and tracks composed by Anirudh, known for his musical contributions to some of the biggest films in recent times.

'Jawan' also features 'The King Khan rap, a high-energy and captivating track, by the Grammy-nominated and extremely popular artist Raja Kumari, which is also featured in the prevue.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from the movies.

Apart from 'Jawan', King Khan will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.

The official release date of the film 'Dunki' is still awaited.

