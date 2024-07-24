Shah Rukh Khan Makes History as FirBollywood Actor to Receive Customised Gold Coins from Grevin Museum Paris

King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan became the first Bollywood to receive the renowned Grevin Museum in Paris exceptional honor upon Shah Rukh Khan, the celebrated actor from "Jawan." Shah Rukh Khan has become the first-ever actor to have his image featured on specially crafted gold coins, a remarkable recognition from the museum's Grevin Glasse branch. A photo of the gold coin, bearing Shah Rukh Khan's likeness, has been making the rounds on a popular paparazzi Instagram page.

The one and only King Khan! Shah Rukh Khan, a towering figure in cinema, has been captivating audiences for an impressive thirty years. His legacy is defined by a reel of unforgettable films. His work has not only earned him accolades in India but has also garnered global recognition. To honor his international influence, the Grevin Museum in 2024 paid a unique tribute to him by striking a gold coin featuring his image and name.

Despite a brief hiatus from cinema, Shah Rukh Khan's enduring fame was recently reaffirmed, highlighting the longevity of his popularity. He made a spectacular comeback last year with three box office hits—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki—that shattered earnings records both nationally and internationally. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan's wax figures can be seen in 14 locations worldwide, including the prestigious Grevin Museum. His growing international fanbase and iconic stature in the film industry underscore his unparalleled influence in the entertainment world.