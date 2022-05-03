Shah Rukh Khan makes special Eid appearance outside Mannat after two years

Shah Rukh Khan greeted fans gathered outside Mannat on Tuesday. A sea of fans had gathered outside his Mumbai house. Shah Rukh wore a blue T-shirt and a pair of denim pants for the occasion. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.The actor waved at fans and greeted them with folded hands and a salaam. Fans gathered outside were thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan making the time to step out and greet them.

How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!! pic.twitter.com/zsxyB783gR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2022

Shah Rukh also shared selfies that he took with the crowd gathered outside Mannat and wished fans. “How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!"Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped up work on 'Pathaan', which is all set to release on January 2023. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh has also been shooting for director Atlee's untitled next with Sanya Malhotra. Late last month, the actor also confirmed that he is working on a film with director Rajkumar Hirani titled 'Dunki'.