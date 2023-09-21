Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with son AbRam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday offered prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai along with his younger son AbRam.

Lalbaugcha Raja is a Lord Ganesha idol kept at Lalbaug, a locality in Mumbai, during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

SRK was seen in his old famous ponytail look and donned a white shirt, while AbRam looked cute in a red kurta.

Several pictures and videos of the superstar surfaced on social media.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Lalbaugcha Raja’s first look was unveiled earlier on Friday evening, days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada' and this year the festival commenced on September 19. The auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

It is believed that Lord Ganesh arrives on Earth during the festival and after the 10 days of blessings he showers on his devotees, he returns back to his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on 'Kailash Parvat'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released action thriller film ‘Jawan’.

Helmed by Atlee, the film also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

He will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.

