Shah Rukh Khan on working with sons Aryan, AbRam in 'Mufasa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a fun time working with sons Aryan and AbRam in Disney's 'Mufasa: The Lion King'.

As the film is about to be released in theatres, SRK took a stroll down memory lane and recalled lending voices to the characters of the films with his sons.

He revealed that AbRam worked hard on memorising the lines.

"It has been around 10-15 years... Now, people are more akin to speaking in English. I am happy that he worked hard on the project. He (AbRam) learnt his 20-25 Hindi lines with his sister (Suhana). So, the whole family was involved," SRK shared in a video released by Disney.

Sharing insights into the effort involved in bringing their characters to life, SRK added, "When we (Shah Rukh and Aryan) did the dubbing, it was difficult as compared to today's time. The commonality which I found in both of them was that they worked with a lot of patience. And I was not sure if they would have that kind of patience at such a young age."

He shared that both Aryan and AbRam prepared a lot for the project.

"But both of them prepared a lot for the project. They used to sit and learn Hindi lines. If I am asked about the difference, I feel when Aryan first did the dubbing for The Incredibles, more people used to speak in Hindi, so learning and doing the job in Hindi was a little bit easy," SRK recalled.

Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to the iconic character of Mufasa, while his son Aryan Khan voices Simba. AbRam, joins in as the voice of young Mufasa.

Other voices include Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' will be released in cinemas on December 20 in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

