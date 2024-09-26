Shah Rukh Khan reaches Abu Dhabi for IIFA Awards 2024, stuns everyone with his dashing look

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 22 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set to host the IIFA Awards 2024 has reached Abu Dhabi. His arrival is surely a spectacular delight for his fans who are eagerly waiting to see him hosting the mega event.

The official Instagram handle of IIFA shared pictures of SRK. In the series of pictures shared on social media, he looked dashing as usual in his elegant and casual outfit.

"The. King. Has. Arrived! We can't keep calmthe Badshah has made his grand entrance and looks absolutely dashing!

The excitement is contagious as all eyes are on THE SHAH RUKH KHAN! #IIFA2024 #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi #NEXA #CreateInspire #SobhaxIIFA #EaseMyTrip #ShahRukhKhan," the caption reads along with the pictures.

On Thursday early morning, Shah Rukh was mobbed by a throng of enthusiastic fans at Mumbai airport as he departed for Abu Dhabi to host the IIFA Awards 2024.

Accompanied by his bodyguard and manager Pooja Dadlani, SRK was seen navigating through an eager crowd that was eager to catch a glimpse of him.

Dressed casually in a black hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap, Shah Rukh Khan displayed his signature blend of style and comfort while maintaining his composure amid the chaos.

Despite the overwhelming attention, he smiled and acknowledged fans as he made his way to the terminal, with his bodyguard ensuring his safety throughout the encounter.

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day gala is set to kick-start with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event.

On the second day, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Recently, SRK and Karan were seen together IIFA pre event in Mumbai, where the duo displayed their fun bond.

The duo engaged in some light-hearted banter when SRK teased Karan for hosting more chat shows and focusing less on films. Shah Rukh shared that Karan told him that he wouldn't be available for the rehearsals and planning to do it over Zoom as he is good at hosting shows.

"Karan told me he won't be rehearsing for hosting, he'll do it on Zoom. He said, 'Bhai main Zoom pe kar lunga... main itna jaldi karta hu. Main toh itna hosting karta hu na.' Chat show bhi host karta hai, film show bhi host karta hai... picture bhi toh bana mere bhai tu (make films also),'" said SRK in a light-hearted way, adding, "Kitna host karega tu."

Karan agreed and shared, " I was thinking the same when Siddhant (Chaturvedi) said the same thing, I was like this is sounding so wrong on all levels for a filmmaker. I should be making more movies. That is exactly what I should be doing," said the filmmaker, who also hosts the popular celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

SRK and Karan worked on several films together including 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'My Name is Khan', and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor