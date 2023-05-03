Shah Rukh Khan refuses to click selfie with fan at Mumbai airport, pushes him away

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently refusing to pose for a selfie with a person and a video shared by a paparazzo account shows the actor pushing away the hand of the fan.

In the video, Shah Rukh was seen exiting the airport with his manager Pooja Dadl. As he came outside the airport, the actor blew kisses at the waiting paps. Then when a fan attempted to capture a selfie with him, the actor shoved him away his phone. Shah Rukh also turned back to looked at him.

Security guards cordoned off the actor and helped him to get into the car. Shah Rukh was seen attired in a black leather jacket over a black vest. He also sported black shades.

SRK jetted off to Kashmir last week and several videos of the actor have gone viral.

In the videos, King Khan could be seen receiving a grand welcome in a hotel in Kashmir. He donned an all-black outfit with a white shawl around his neck. The major reason behind fans' speculations was the 'Paheli' actor's look.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh shot for director Rajkumar Hir's upcoming film 'Dunki' in the beautiful valley of Kashmir.

In another set of viral pictures, SRK posed with fans while shooting in Kashmir.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with director Rajkumar Hir and actor Taapsee Pannu. Vicky Kaushal is also an important part of the movie.

As big names Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu were shooting in Kashmir, people in the valley were hopeful that it will boost their economy and tourism.

According to Iliyas Ahmad, CEO of the Sonamarg Development Authority, "the arrival of Bollywood stars like Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu will not only bring economic benefits to the region but also put Kashmir on the global map of tourism."

