Shah Rukh Khan showcases effortless style as he touches down in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving in Mumbai early Wednesday morning following a recent, undisclosed trip.

The actor, renowned for his iconic roles and charismatic screen presence, touched down at the city's airport in a distinctive casual outfit.

For his return journey, Khan opted for a classic look: a brown leather jacket layered over a T-shirt, paired with denims and shoes.

Complementing his attire, he wore a D'Yavol X cap. SRK's son Aryan Khan introduced D'Yavol X in April 2023. Recently, Ed Sheeran was also spotted wearing a denim jacket from the collection.

Coming back to SRK's airport look, the 'DDLJ' star also wore dark sunglasses, while carrying a bag.

Despite the media frenzy, Khan chose to bypass the cameras, heading directly to his vehicle with his manager, Pooja Dadlani, and security personnel in tow.

In the coming days, Khan will take centre stage as the host of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024. The prestigious event, set to take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from September 27 to 29, will see Khan share hosting duties with notable figures such as Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, and Rana Daggubati.

The gala will also feature performances from artists including Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

Additionally, the "IIFA Rocks" segment on September 29 will be presented by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee, showcasing performances by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Honey Singh.

Khan's recent cinematic achievements have also garnered significant attention.

At the 77th Locarno Film Festival, he was honoured with the Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard, for his remarkable contributions to the film industry.

During an engaging conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the festival's artistic director, Khan reflected on his career trajectory and his forthcoming film, 'King,' directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

He expressed enthusiasm for exploring new roles, revealing, "There are certain kinds of films that I want to do, maybe it's more age-centric. I've been thinking about it for 6-7 years, and I mentioned it to Sujoy one day. He said, 'Sir, I have a subject.'"

In preparation for 'King,' Khan has committed to physical training, including weight loss and stretching exercises.

Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, will also be featured in the film, adding a personal touch to the project.

Further enhancing his impressive repertoire, Khan will lend his voice to the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, 'Mufasa: The Lion King,' slated for release in Indian theatres on December 20.

This adaptation will include contributions from Khan's sons, Aryan and AbRam Khan, promising a fresh interpretation of the beloved jungle tale.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor