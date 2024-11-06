Shah Rukh Khan, son Aryan Khan spotted at dubbing studio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Bollywood's beloved superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently celebrated his 59th birthday in Mumbai, is back at work after an eventful month of festivities.

The actor was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai, where he was accompanied by his son, Aryan Khan, sparking excitement among fans about an upcoming, highly anticipated project.

Meanwhile, it was earlier announced that the father-son duo will lend their voices for Disney's 'Mufasa: The Lion King', an upcoming prequel to the classic 1994 animated film 'The Lion King'.

The film, which is set to hit Indian theatres on December 20, promises to bring a fresh chapter to the legendary Lion King saga with a stunning blend of photorealistic CGI and live-action techniques.

Shah Rukh Khan has been roped in to voice the iconic character of Mufasa, while his eldest son, Aryan Khan, will take on the role of Simba. Adding a touch of family charm, Shah Rukh's youngest son, AbRam Khan, will also feature in the film, voicing the young Mufasa.

In a statement shared by Disney, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the personal connection he feels to his character, Mufasa.

"Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film," said Khan, whose powerful voice is set to bring the character's regal authority and wisdom to life once again.

The 'Mufasa' film will explore the legendary lion's early years, from his orphaned cub days to his rise as the esteemed king of the Pride Lands.

Khan described his experience as "exceptional" and mentioned that revisiting Mufasa has been a deeply meaningful experience for him, especially with his sons involved in the project.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios at Disney Star, echoed the sentiment, calling the father-son collaboration a perfect fit for the film.

"The ferocious Mufasa is more than just a fictional character; he embodies a spirit that continues to inspire generations. When 'Mufasa: The Lion King' was announced, we could not envision anyone other than Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan returning to our family entertainer as Mufasa and Simba," Duggal said in a press release.

The film also features a stunning soundtrack, with original songs by the talented Lin-Manuel Miranda, further enriching the cinematic experience for audiences across India.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, 'Mufasa: The Lion King' is set to be an epic prequel that delves into the origins of Mufasa, telling the story of his journey from a young cub to the majestic king of the Pride Lands.

The Hindi-dubbed version promises to be a visual and emotional spectacle, with Shah Rukh Khan and his sons adding an extra layer of excitement to the film.

