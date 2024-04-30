Shah Rukh Khan talks about his relationship with Virat Kohli, says, "he is our fraternity's Daamad"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shares a close bond with star batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. He has worked with Sharma in several movies like 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', and more.

In a recent conversation with Star Sports, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and 'Dunki' star talked about his relationship with Kohli and Anushka and said that he had known them "for a long time".

"I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity's 'Daamad'. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time and spent a lot of time with them. I have known him since his dating period was going on and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So, he spent many days with us, and became very friendly," said SRK.

Fans got a glimpse of Kohli and SRK's bond as they swayed to 'Pathaan's title track during a match of IPL 2023.

Shah Rukh recalled how he taught him the dance steps of the 'Pathaan' title track. "So, I taught him the Pathan movie title song dance steps. I saw him in one of the India matches, he tried to dance with Ravindra Jadeja in the match. They were trying to do that dance step, I was very sad that they were doing it so badly! I told them that let me make you learn the steps so that in the next World Cup and other Championships, whenever you dance at least you will call me and ask how to do the steps," he added.

On the work front, SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023.

The film in which SRK donned an awe-evoking action avatar broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film also marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years after a series of flicks such as 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'.

The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 crore. at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK, who has had a phenomenal run, did not stop here.

In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office.

Helmed by RajKumar Hirani, 'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey," which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has not announced his next project yet.

However, if reports are to be believed, he will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. The official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Talking about Virat Kohli, he is currently leading the IPL 2024 run charts, with 500 runs in 10 matches at an average of 71.42 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and four half-centuries. His best score is 113*. He is also the highest run-scorer in the league's history, with 7,763 runs at an average of 38.43 and a strike rate of 131.02. His best score is 113*. Virat has scored eight centuries and 54 fifties.

The superstar batter is also a different beast in ICC T20 World Cups, where he is the leading run-scorer of all-time, with 1,141 runs at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30, scoring 13 half-centuries in 27 matches and 25 innings. He also secured the 'Player of the Tournament' honours in 2014 and 2016 for his performances. In the tournament, Virat has a history of bringing his absolute A game against Pakistan, during the run-chases and lastly during the knockout games, where he has always scored a half-century.

