Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal as He Dances on Zinda Banda Song From Jawan

Superstar Mohanlal electrifying performance on Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zinda Banda' song from his blockbuster film 'Jawan' has gone viral on social media. Mohanlal performed on this song during a special award function in Kochi. King Khan took a X (Formerly Twitter) and thank Malayalam superstar for his energetic performance.

Shah Rukh Khan reposted video shared by his fan page and wrote, "Thank u Mohanlal sir for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda!!! (sic)."

Read More: Shah Rukh Khan Takes on the Role of 'Don' in Daughter Suhana Khan's Upcoming Film 'King'

On work front Shah Rukh Khan made comeback on silver screen trough movie Pathaan and then did 'Jawan'. The Jawan movie crossed over 1,100crore worldwide. Talking about his upcoming film he will be playing the role of Don in movie 'King'. This movie will be Suhana Khan's silver screen debut movie.