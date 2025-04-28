Shah Rukh Khan to Make His Met Gala Debut in Sabyasachi Outfit? Here’s What We Know

Everyone is super excited and waiting eagerly for the Met Gala, which is scheduled to take place on May 5, 2025. The show is a hit every year, but this year there will be a special entry. Bollywood’s King Shah Rukh Khan will be making his Met Gala debut in a Sabyasachi ensemble, according to media reports. The well-known Instagram account called Diet Sabya has verified the news following the mysterious post from the beginning of April. "As per our sources obviously.” the note on the post said. This will be the first time a male Indian actor walks the coveted red carpet.

The instagram handle posted, "National headlines. Threads in meltdown. Entertainment sites foaming at the mouth. Twitter frenzy et al. Time to shut it down lol. We at DietSabya can confirm: Yes, that is indeed SRK—India's undisputed generational superstar— making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India's biggest luxury brand). But wait, was there ever a doubt? Are we excited? Or...? Catch you on the carpet."

View this post on Instagram



This post is liked by SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani.

When Diet Sabya posted a clue about a significant partnership between a well-known designer and a famous Bollywood celebrity for the Met Gala, the excitement surrounding SRK's debut reached an extreme height. Fans conjectured that SRK and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee were the targets of the suggestion, as the article referred to the pair as "two titans" together for their Met Gala debut. Pooja Dadlani's liking of the post added fire to the rumours.

What is Shah Rukh Khan going to be wearing?

Reports indicate that the 59-year-old actor will don the Indian luxury brand Sabyasachi on the red carpet, while the official information remains unknown. Although we won't be able to see the finished ensemble until the big reveal, this partnership promises to highlight Indian fashion on one of the most prestigious stages in the world.

Met Gala will take place in New York, and its theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," drawing inspiration from Monica L. Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

This year's dress code is "Tailored To You." And if the rumours are correct, we are eager to see the charm that Shah Rukh Khan and Sabyasachi will bring to the famous red carpet!